Alabama State Coach Gives Passionate Speech After Team's Wild NCAA Tournament Win

The Hornets edged out the Red Flash 70–68.

Brigid Kennedy

Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock delivering postgame speech on March 18, 2025.
Alabama State head coach Tony Madlock delivering postgame speech on March 18, 2025. / CBS Sports / X / Screensho
Alabama State won their first-ever NCAA tournament game against St. Francis on Tuesday night, edging out the Red Flash 70–68 in a thrilling last-second finish.

With just 3.4 seconds left on the clock, Hornets guard Micah Simpson absolutely nailed a near-full-court inbound pass that teammate Amarr Knox somehow caught and tipped in right at the buzzer. It was the perfect way to kick off the tournament, and fans watching at home positively loved it.

Another fired-up viewer? Hornets head coach Tony Madlock, who gifted his players (including his son, TJ) a passionate locker room speech after the game.

"We ain't through," Madlock told the team. "Let's keep playing! I am so proud. First tournament win in Alabama history, baby! ... Let's just keep doin' it. Let's fly around and have fun. I want to have fun. That's all we gon' do, man."

"I'm just so proud of you guys, man," Madlock concluded.

Watch those full remarks below:

No. 16 Bama State will next play No. 1 Auburn, so they'll have their work cut out for them. But hey, this is March—anything could happen.

