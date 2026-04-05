Breaking Down the Matchups That Will Crown a Men’s Hoops Champion: Michigan vs. UConn

INDIANAPOLIS — The matchup is set for the men’s college basketball national championship Monday night. It’s a battle of the most dominant team in the sport throughout the season (Michigan) and the most dominant NCAA tournament team of the modern era in UConn, a program that has won a remarkable 19 straight games in the second weekend or later and has never lost in the national championship game.

What are the matchups that will decide who wins the 2026 title? Here’s a look at five key questions that will shape the tactical battle and set the stage for who cuts down the nets.

How will Michigan guard UConn?

Take away the three-day disaster in Maui last season, and UConn is a ridiculous 57–3 in games against non-Big East opponents in the last four years. And when you ask Dan Hurley about the Huskies’ success in those games, one thing always comes up: the intricacies of the UConn offense and how difficult it is to prepare against for teams that aren’t as familiar playing against them.

“The amount of movement that we do off ball, how diverse we try to attack people, it’s a different experience for teams that we play against in this tournament because they just don’t see it a lot,” Hurley said.

That stress is magnified with the short preparation time Michigan will have to try to get its team ready for all the different sets, screening and off-ball movement that the Huskies will try to throw at them. You saw it Saturday with the struggles Illinois faced trying to chase around UConn shooters, and UConn had a good but not great shooting day with the quality of looks they got. With how difficult it is to score on Michigan at the rim because of Aday Mara’s elite shot blocking, you’d expect much of UConn’s offense in this one to come from the perimeter.

That said, UConn’s offense is still heavily predicated on being able to feed big man Tarris Reed Jr. on the block. If Mara neutralizes him at the basket, it might take a special shooting day for the Huskies to hang around.

Michigan center Aday Mara is part of the Wolverines’ imposing size advantage. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Can UConn handle Michigan’s size?

By most measures, UConn is not a small team. The Huskies rank in the top 30 nationally in average height and have only one player in the rotation under 6' 4". But compared to Michigan and its jumbo 6' 9"/6' 9"/7' 3" front line, the Huskies are relatively undersized. And where that size mismatch is likely most acute will be the power forward spot, where UConn will trot out a 6' 8" perimeter player in Alex Karaban to deal with the likes of Morez Johnson Jr. and Yaxel Lendeborg. Karaban hung in well defensively against the Illinois two-big lineups Saturday, but Johnson is one of the most athletic and physical players in college basketball and someone that has consistently punished matchups like the one UConn will throw at him with Karaban. Seeing Michigan dominate Arizona’s elite front line had to give Hurley some nightmares late Saturday night.

And size concerns could get magnified if Reed can’t stay out of foul trouble. One of the reasons that UConn has had so much success this March has been that Reed has been equal parts phenomenal and durable, playing 33-plus minutes in four of five games in this run. As talented as freshman big Eric Reibe is, he’s perhaps not suited for a game of this magnitude just yet from a physical standpoint.

Can Michigan push the pace?

There may not have been a more lethal team in transition all season than Michigan. In the Wolverines’ best moments, from their punking of Gonzaga in Las Vegas in November to many of their explosive scoring runs this tournament, they’ve been able to get out and run, attacking the rim and hunting threes in the open floor. And on the opposite end of that spectrum, Michigan has lost the two slowest-paced games it has played this season, a 62-possession dogfight against Duke and a 63-possession slog against Purdue. Keeping Michigan out of transition doesn’t guarantee victory by any means, but failing to do so may guarantee defeat.

“It’s going to be a lower possession game than we’re used to,” May said Sunday. “If we’re not committed to defending the full shot clock every single possession and finding a way to rebound those long threes, then it’s going to be a tough night for us.”

UConn will undoubtedly try to force the game into a slow, deliberate battle of half court execution. The Huskies are a lot more comfortable layering offensive sets on top of one another, getting deep into the shot clock and finding a good shot. Plus, slower-paced games almost always favor the underdog, putting tons of pressure on the Wolverines if UConn can take an early lead and grind the pace to a halt.

That’s why one of the fascinating things to watch will be the ways May’s team tries to manufacture pace. The long rebounds off potential UConn missed threes could be an early opportunity to push the envelope.

How will health concerns shape the game?

Both teams have a key player dealing with injuries suffered in Saturday’s win that could shape the matchup.

Michigan expects star forward Yaxel Lendeborg to give it a go even after suffering an MCL sprain early in the win over Arizona. Dusty May said Sunday that all imaging came back clean, ensuring Lendeborg’s at least partial availability for Monday. The bigger question with Lendeborg is how close to 100% he’ll be, particularly from a mobility standpoint. May joked that Lendeborg had looked like a “38-year-old at the YMCA” in the second half after returning. Part of Lendeborg’s magic is his ability to move his feet defensively and guard smaller players. If that part of his game is neutralized, it’s a big blow to the Wolverines’ defensive game plan.

The status of UConn guard Solo Ball seems more in doubt. Ball has a foot sprain he suffered in the first half against Illinois, adding to a list of maladies on the season for the sharpshooting guard that has also included a lingering wrist issue. Asked about his availability for Monday, Ball was noncommittal, leaving his status up to the team’s medical staff. While he has struggled statistically shooting the ball this season, Ball can go on hot streaks that take over games. If UConn is to pull the upset, they’ll need him out there and hope he gets going early.

UConn guard Solo Ball’s status is in doubt for the title game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Matchup to watch: Tarris Reed Jr. vs. Aday Mara

In a season that saw so many of the best teams lean into playing bigger lineups, it’s fitting that the title game could be dictated by the play of the two centers.

When Mara has been good, Michigan has been close to unstoppable. He’s a game-changing defensive force with his ability to protect the rim, deterring shots around the basket and forcing teams to win from the perimeter. But similar things can be said for UConn and Reed, who has raised his game to a different level in this tournament and been a dominant post force for the Huskies. If he can find ways to score around the basket in spite of Mara’s size advantage, it could tilt the matchup in UConn’s direction. If not, it will take a scorching shooting night for the Huskies to pull the upset.

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