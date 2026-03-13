Cincinnati Fires Men's Basketball Coach Wes Miller

Cincinnati has fired men's basketball coach Wes Miller, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel.

The separation will become official on April 1, when Miller's buyout drops from $9.9 million to $4.7 million, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Miller's tenure with the Bearcats has ended after five seasons, which came and went without a single NCAA tournament appearance. Miller took the position in 2021 after a successful 10-year tenure at UNC Greensboro, but was unable to replicate the same success at Cincinnati.

The Bearcats made one final push late in the season in an attempt to reach the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati won six of its last eight games entering the Big 12 tournament, including wins over three NCAA tournament caliber teams in UCF, then-ranked No. 8 Kansas and BYU. The three victories pushed the Bearcats to the cusp of the NCAA tournament bubble, but a good week in the Big 12 tournament was needed to clinch an at-large spot. Cincinnati's season came to an end in the second round of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday in the way of a one-point loss to UCF.

Miller went 100–74 in five seasons with no conference titles and no NCAA tournament appearances.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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