SI

Darian DeVries Explains Why He Left West Virginia for the Indiana Job

The new Hoosiers coach explained what led him to leaving West Virginia for Indiana.

Mike McDaniel

Darian DeVries was announced as the new head coach at Indiana.
Darian DeVries was announced as the new head coach at Indiana. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indiana Hoosiers hired West Virginia's Darian DeVries as the program's new head men's basketball coach on Tuesday evening.

The 49-year-old DeVries spent one season at West Virginia, going 19-13 overall. The Mountaineers were largely seen as an NCAA tournament snub.

Prior to taking the West Virginia job, DeVries put together a six-year run at Drake, where he went 150-55 and made three NCAA tournament appearances.

But when the Indiana job came open, it was one that DeVries couldn't turn down.

"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America," DeVries said in a statement. "As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support. There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships."

DeVries will replace veteran coach Mike Woodson, who was forced to step down after an inauspicious start to this basketball season. Ultimately, the Hoosiers played better down the stretch, but were also a tournament snub.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball