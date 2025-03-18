Darian DeVries Explains Why He Left West Virginia for the Indiana Job
The Indiana Hoosiers hired West Virginia's Darian DeVries as the program's new head men's basketball coach on Tuesday evening.
The 49-year-old DeVries spent one season at West Virginia, going 19-13 overall. The Mountaineers were largely seen as an NCAA tournament snub.
Prior to taking the West Virginia job, DeVries put together a six-year run at Drake, where he went 150-55 and made three NCAA tournament appearances.
But when the Indiana job came open, it was one that DeVries couldn't turn down.
"This is unquestionably one of the top jobs in America," DeVries said in a statement. "As someone who grew up in the Midwest loving the game of basketball, I've always admired the IU Basketball program for its championship-level success, tradition, and fan support. There's a passion to succeed at the very highest levels both within the Big Ten and in the NCAA tournament, and that's a desire that as a coach I share. On top of that, the alignment is there on a department and university level to make that happen. I'm excited for this opportunity and am ready to work relentlessly to assemble a staff and a roster that competes for championships."
DeVries will replace veteran coach Mike Woodson, who was forced to step down after an inauspicious start to this basketball season. Ultimately, the Hoosiers played better down the stretch, but were also a tournament snub.