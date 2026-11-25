UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Geno Auriemma spoke slowly. He drew out his sentences and repeated himself like a seventh grader trying to find a way to reach the 500-word requirement on an essay. The repetition wasn’t necessarily for emphasis, though—he seemed to be searching for answers within his own statements.

“I'm having a really hard time coaching this team, you might be able to tell that, I’m having a really hard time coaching this team,” Auriemma said. “I gotta figure it out but it’d be nice if I got a little help.”

No. 1 South Carolina played without its leading scorer Joyce Edwards on Tuesday night. The All-American junior forward averages 18 points (19.3 points in games against ranked teams) but illness kept her out of the matchup against the No. 7 Huskies. UConn, which has the reigning National Player of the Year Sarah Strong, seemingly won the battle of the paint before tipoff.

But the rest of her team didn’t seem to notice. Or care? South Carolina took the 65–56 win in the neutral site game, though there was no denying the overwhelming majority of navy blue, white and grey in Mohegan Sun Arena.

Strong scored 22 on 6-of-17 shooting from the floor, behind the game’s leader in Gamecocks senior Tessa Johnson who scored a career-high 32 points on a career-high 24 shot attempts. Sophomore guard Agot Makeer added 12 and the rest of South Carolina combined for 21. Behind Strong, freshman Jovana Popovic finished with nine points for the Huskies, seven of which came in the first few minutes of the game. The rest of UConn combined for 16.

The most storied program starting this season 4–3 might sound some alarms but the reality is that’s far from the scariest part (those losses came against the top three ranked teams in the AP poll). The Huskies have been in this spot before, most recently as three years ago and that season still ended in a Final Four appearance. Some might argue they were one offensive foul away from battling South Carolina in the title game that year.

But this UConn team?

“We’re really immature. And I said that at the beginning of the season. It’s just a very, very, very immature team basketball-wise and maybe in general,” Auriemma said.

After losing to Michigan on Nov. 5, the reaction from players and Auriemma stemmed from the belief that they didn’t play “UConn basketball.” But when the Huskies beat Iowa three days later, it seemed like the Michigan loss was just part of a familiar story: an early season wake-up call that pays off in the end. UConn strung two wins together, taking down No. 17 Ohio State right after but the drubbing to No. 7 Louisville brought back into question what kind of team UConn can (or wants) to be.

Tuesday marked the 1,461st game Auriemma has coached but right now it looks like he’s an alarm clock his players keep snoozing.

“We’re just undisciplined. I don’t think we listen to him all the time and we don’t really trust him when we need to,” Strong said, before answering another question by criticizing the team’s listening skills, saying she’s “tired of having the same conversation.”

Auriemma’s nearly 20-minute long press conference was chalk full of blame. It’s far from the first example of a coach hoping the phone-addicted generation sees clips of a press conference on TikTok and realizes all the comments are directed at them. Vic Schaefer did it a season ago. He claimed his Longhorns were “soft” and had “no heart” after a loss to Vanderbilt.

Texas went on to win 13 straight games, a run that included dethroning South Carolina in the SEC tournament’s title game.

So maybe the coach with 12 national championships is playing chess not checkers right now, but the reality is the coaching starts and ends with him. The 2025 and 2026 No. 1 WNBA draft picks are no longer on his roster but Strong is. Instead of building around her in the transfer portal, a proven way to bring in depth and experience, Auriemma bet on eight players who averaged between 2.7 and 10.7 points per game last year, five of which averaged less than seven.

He made headlines days ago for being critical of money’s role in high school recruiting, telling reporters, “I don’t get the idea of paying a kid a million dollars coming out of high school.” But at the same time, Auriemma seems to still believe developing high school players is the way to go.

South Carolina is the better team but didn’t necessarily play like it at all times: The Gamecocks shot 32% and were outscored 34–27 in the second half. UConn had South Carolina discombobulated and disoriented early, but seemed to have no interest in continuing what was working as a 22–2 run in the final minutes before halftime changed the game.

Already up 12, Makeer (who doesn’t miss much, and already had two second quarter three-pointers) stepped into a triple at the buzzer. Strong was flat-footed off the screen and late to close out Makeer, resulting in a four-point play.

AGOT MAKEER GETS THE SHOT OFF AND DRAWS THE FOUL AT THE BUZZER 😱🎯#NCAAWBB x 🎥 FS1 / @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/g6QI7gaaFV — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) November 25, 2026

It was an early-game dagger for South Carolina against a team that historically frustrates opponents defensively from beginning to end.

The Gamecocks had nine turnovers through their first six games combined but threw it away 14 times against the Huskies. That didn’t matter when UConn had 18 of its own.

Layups were missed (8-of-27 on the night), fouls ensued and a lack of discipline from a program built on it was on full display. The Huskies are averaging 19.1 personal fouls per game, ranked 272nd of 363 teams. If it continues, it’ll be the most since 1998–99 and the second worst since Auriemma took over in 1985.

With less than five to play in the third quarter South Carolina committed three consecutive turnovers but UConn missed three layups, two of which were wide open.

“It’s just so out of character, for anybody that’s watched UConn play for 30-some years,” Auriemma said. “I don’t recognize it.”

So now the Huskies meet No. 5 Duke on Saturday, a team that hasn’t necessarily been battle-tested yet whereas UConn just finished its third of nine games against teams ranked in the preseason Top 25. Not even a full month in, Auriemma’s already questioning the schedule he crafted, and he has yet to face No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 18 Maryland and program rival Tennessee.

“Maybe I did this team a disservice. Maybe they’re just not mentally ready for something like this. Maybe it’s just too much for them … maybe I overstated what kind of team we had mentally,” Auriemma said.

So will the personal callouts, the blatant disappointment and embarrassing losses stack up so high that UConn has no choice but to figure it out? If so, it might be one of the most cathartic turn-arounds of Auriemma’s career considering he said this team has an “unbelievably poor response to adversity.”

It’s not about having three losses by Nov. 25. It’s far more concerning that for the first time in the Auriemma era, the basketball is the problem.