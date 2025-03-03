SI

Kansas Men's Basketball Named Biggest Underdogs Since 2000 vs. Houston

It's been a rough end of the season for the Jayhawks.

Madison Williams

Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts to a play.
Kansas Jayhawks coach Bill Self reacts to a play. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas men's basketball program has had a rough end of the season, to say the least. They fell out of the AP Poll Top 25 list last week for the first time in 80 weeks, and now they enter Monday night’s game against No. 3 Houston as bigger underdogs than they’ve been in more than two decades.

According to Action Network, the Jayhawks are 9.5-point underdogs vs. the Cougars. The last time Kansas had odds that long was back in 2000 when they faced Duke in the Round of 32 at the NCCA tournament as 10.5-point underdogs.

Since Jan. 25, coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks have gone 5-6 to drop to 19-10 on the season. One of those defeats included a 34-point loss to BYU, which was tied for the worst loss in Self's career at Kansas.

Self has shut down any rumors of retirement after this season, and has made it clear he isn't going to move to take over the Oklahoma State team either.

We'll see how Monday night's game goes. An upset with for Kansas would be huge for them at this point of the season.

