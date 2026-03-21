March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels for the Second Round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament
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The field of 68 has been whittled down to 32, and over the next two days will be whittled down even further to a sweet, Sweet 16.
While favorites have ruled the day, we’ve had plenty of awesome basketball already, and the action is only going to keep heating up as we get further into the tournament.
Below is a breakdown of this weekend’s second-round schedule, with matchups, channels, and broadcast teams that will be carrying the coverage.
Saturday, March 21
- No. 9 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo
- No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo
- No. 9 TCU vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.
- No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Houston, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City
- No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland
- No. 11 VCU vs. No. 3 Illinois, ~7:50 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.
- No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Nebraska, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City
- No. 12 High Point vs. No. 4 Arkansas, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland
Sunday, March 22
- No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Purdue, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis
- No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Iowa State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis
- No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 4 Kansas, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego
- No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia
- No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 1 Florida, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa
- No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona, ~7:50 p.m. ET | TruTV (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego
- No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 UConn, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia
- No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Alabama, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa
Brackets, prepare to be busted.
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Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.