Skip to main content
SI

March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels for the Second Round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament

Between now and the end of Sunday, the Sweet 16 will be set, and many more brackets will be busted.
Tyler Lauletta|
Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer grabs a rebound against Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac.
Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer grabs a rebound against Siena Saints forward Francis Folefac. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

In this story:

Duke Blue DevilsSaint Louis BillikensMichigan WolverinesMichigan State SpartansLouisville CardinalsTCU Horned FrogsGonzaga BulldogsTexas LonghornsIllinois Fighting IlliniVCU RamsVanderbilt CommodoresNebraska CornhuskersHigh Point PanthersArkansas RazorbacksMiami (FL) HurricanesPurdue BoilermakersKentucky WildcatsIowa State CyclonesSt. John's Red StormKansas JayhawksTennessee VolunteersVirginia CavaliersIowa HawkeyesFlorida GatorsUCLA BruinsUConn HuskiesTexas Tech Red RaidersAlabama Crimson Tide

The field of 68 has been whittled down to 32, and over the next two days will be whittled down even further to a sweet, Sweet 16.

While favorites have ruled the day, we’ve had plenty of awesome basketball already, and the action is only going to keep heating up as we get further into the tournament.

Below is a breakdown of this weekend’s second-round schedule, with matchups, channels, and broadcast teams that will be carrying the coverage.

Saturday, March 21

  • No. 9 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo
  • No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo
  • No. 9 TCU vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.
  • No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Houston, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City
  • No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland
  • No. 11 VCU vs. No. 3 Illinois, ~7:50 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.
  • No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Nebraska, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City
  • No. 12 High Point vs. No. 4 Arkansas, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland

Sunday, March 22

  • No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Purdue, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis
  • No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Iowa State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis
  • No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 4 Kansas, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego
  • No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia
  • No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 1 Florida, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa
  • No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona, ~7:50 p.m. ET | TruTV (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego
  • No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 UConn, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia
  • No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Alabama, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa

Brackets, prepare to be busted.

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Tyler Lauletta
TYLER LAULETTA

Tyler Lauletta is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI, he covered sports for nearly a decade at Business Insider, and helped design and launch the OffBall newsletter. He is a graduate of Temple University in Philadelphia, and remains an Eagles and Phillies sicko. When not watching or blogging about sports, Tyler can be found scratching his dog behind the ears.

Home/College Basketball