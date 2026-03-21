March Madness 2026: Game Times, TV Channels for the Second Round of the Men’s NCAA Tournament

The field of 68 has been whittled down to 32, and over the next two days will be whittled down even further to a sweet, Sweet 16.

While favorites have ruled the day, we’ve had plenty of awesome basketball already, and the action is only going to keep heating up as we get further into the tournament.

Below is a breakdown of this weekend’s second-round schedule, with matchups, channels, and broadcast teams that will be carrying the coverage.

Saturday, March 21

No. 9 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Michigan, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo

12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo No. 6 Louisville vs. No. 3 Michigan State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo

~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Anderson, Jackson, LaForce) | Buffalo No. 9 TCU vs. No. 1 Duke, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.

5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C. No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Houston, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City

6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City No. 11 Texas vs. No. 3 Gonzaga, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland

7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland No. 11 VCU vs. No. 3 Illinois, ~7:50 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C.

~7:50 p.m. ET | CBS (Eagle, Raftery, Hill, Wolfson) | Greenville, S.C. No. 5 Vanderbilt vs. No. 4 Nebraska, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City

~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Gaudin, Webber, Katz) | Oklahoma City No. 12 High Point vs. No. 4 Arkansas, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (Nessler, Szczerbiak, Greenberg) | Portland

Sunday, March 22

No. 7 Miami vs. No. 2 Purdue, 12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis

12:10 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 2 Iowa State, ~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis

~2:45 p.m. ET | CBS (Dedes, Spanarkel, Rothstein) | St. Louis No. 5 St. John’s vs. No. 4 Kansas, 5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego

5:15 p.m. ET | CBS (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Virginia , 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia

, 6:10 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia No. 9 Iowa vs. No. 1 Florida , 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa

, 7:10 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa No. 9 Utah State vs. No. 1 Arizona , ~7:50 p.m. ET | TruTV (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego

, ~7:50 p.m. ET | TruTV (Harlan, Hummel, van Gundy, Shehadi) | San Diego No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 2 UConn, ~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia

~8:45 p.m. ET | TNT (Catalon, Lappas, Washburn) | Philadelphia No. 5 Texas Tech vs. No. 4 Alabama, ~9:45 p.m. ET | TBS (McCarthy, Bonner, Ross) | Tampa

Brackets, prepare to be busted.

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