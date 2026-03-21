March Madness Live Bracket Scores: Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Updates

The 2026 NCAA men’s tournament first round is complete, and we are moving into the round of 32 on Saturday and Sunday. Catch up on everything you may have missed on Friday with the winners and losers of Day 2. To help guide your viewing experience this weekend, Sports Illustrated ranked the second-round games. And read more on the curious case of Kansas’s Darryn Peterson, Florida’s 7' 9" little-used center’s big moment and Alabama’s “Bad Guy” Labaron Philon Jr.’s takeover. Plus, bold predictions! Follow all the action live with SI’s team of writers and editors across the bracket.

March Madness round of 32 live scores, updates and analysis

More March Madness From Sports Illustrated

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