Michigan Agrees to Contract Extension With Dusty May As Indiana Interest Looms
The No. 12 Michigan Wolverines lost on Friday night for the first time in nearly a month, falling to rival No. 14 Michigan State 75-62.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Wolverines, who are 20-6 overall and 12-3 in Big Ten play under new coach Dusty May.
May, who has turned things around quickly in his first season with the program, earned a new multiyear contract extension with the Wolverines to help stave off interest from Indiana. The Hoosiers are looking to replace Mike Woodson, who will step down at the end of the season, and May was one of the early names garnering interest for the opening. May served as a student manager under Bob Knight from 1996 to 2000, and has since worked his way up the coaching ranks to earn his first power conference job with Michigan.
"I am grateful to Warde [Manuel], U-M President Santa Ono, and all members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach," May said in a statement. "My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program. We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor."
The extension effectively ends any speculation regarding May's potential candidacy at Indiana.
In six-plus seasons as a Division I head coach, May is 146-75 with two NCAA tournament appearances and one Conference USA title when he was at Florida Atlantic.