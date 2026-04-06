Michigan vs. UConn: How to Watch Men's National Championship Game

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived: the men's national championship game. A battle of Goliaths is on tap, as Michigan, which has steamrolled its way through the 2026 NCAA tournament, will take on UConn, which has won two of the last three national titles. The game will also feature arguably the best coach in men's college basketball in the Huskies' Dan Hurley against one of the better coaches in the sport in the Wolverines' Dusty May, as well as plenty of NBA-level talent on the court, from Michigan's Yaxel Lendeborg to UConn's Braylon Mullins.

In short, there are plenty of reasons to watch. So as a helpful guide, here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch the men's national championship.

What time does the men's national championship start?

The men's national championship game is scheduled to tip off at 8:50 p.m. ET. The late start time is likely due to the potential to maximize the number of eyeballs on the game, but it's certainly not ideal for early risers, particularly those on the East Coast.

Where to watch Michigan vs. UConn national championship?

Most years, many fans will remember the game being on CBS. That is not the case on Monday, as the game is being broadcast on TBS and truTV. The game can also be live streamed with a subscription to HBO Max.

Why is the national championship game on TBS?

The men's national championship game broadcast alternates every year between the two TV partners CBS and Turner, per the media rights deal the networks teamed up to sign with the NCAA back in 2010. Per the agreement, all opening round games will be shown on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, with CBS and the Turner networks then splitting coverage of the regional semifinal and regional final contests each year. Coverage of the Final Four and national championship game alternates each year. Last year, the Final Four and title game were televised on CBS, meaning the baton passed to Turner for this year's Final Four and title game. Turner and CBS are currently under contract to broadcast tournament games through 2032.

How Michigan, UConn stack up heading into national championship game

No. 1 seed Michigan enters the tournament in rarified air, as the Wolverines are the first team in NCAA tournament history to score 90-plus points in five consecutive March Madness games. And May's Wolverines aren't just winning. They're winning decisively, having defeated tourney opponents by an average margin of of 21.6 points. Michigan has an outside chance to equal or surpass the tournament point differential record set by Hurley's 2024 Huskies squad, which won their games by an average of 23.3 points en route to the title.

While the Wolverines look like a juggernaut, the Huskies can't be counted out. UConn is 18-1 in its last 19 NCAA tournament games, with its only loss coming against last year's champion, the Florida Gators. The Huskies' wins in this year's tourney have been immensely impressive, as they've defeated three Top-10 teams in KenPom's rankings—Michigan State, Duke and Illinois—en route to the title game. UConn is battle-tested and has a knack for staying in games. Case in point, their miraculous comeback against Duke in the Elite Eight.

There are also injuries to watch for both teams.

Michigan, UConn injury report

Is Yaxel Lendeborg playing tonight?

Lendeborg, Michigan's leading scorer and the best player in the tournament thus far, suffered a sprained MCL and injured ankle after an awkward fall on a drive during the first half of Michigan's Final Four win over Arizona. Lendeborg, in the aftermath of the game, expressed confidence that he'd be playing in the national championship game.

On Sunday, May told reporters that imaging had “come back clean” on Lendeborg's knee and that he would be undergoing treatment and rehab all day. May added that he expected the Big Ten Player of the Year to suit up in the title game. According to USA Today, Lendeborg walked around Lucas Oil Stadium without much of a noticeable limp and while he didn't speak to the media in a formal manner, told one reporter that he felt “great.”

Lendeborg was not listed on Sunday's initial player availability report, another indicator that he's likely good to go for the title game.

Is Solo Ball playing tonight?

On the Huskies' side of things, guard Solo Ball emerged from the Final Four win over Illinois with a foot sprain and was in a walking boot, according to Hurley. Ball, who scored 13 points in the 71-62 win over the Fighting Illini, told reporters he believed he suffered the injury when his foot got tangled with UConn center Tarris Reed Jr.'s on a ball screen.

Ball, the Huskies' third-leading scorer, did not practice Sunday and his status for Monday's game was believed to be uncertain. However, Ball was also not listed on Sunday's player availability report, meaning he too is likely in line to play for the Huskies vs. the Wolverines.

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