NCAA Releases Iconic ‘One Shining Moment’ Video After Michigan Victory to Cap 2026 NCAA Tournament

Michigan outlasted UConn 69–63 on Monday night to capture the program's first national championship in 37 years.

The Wolverines, who looked like one of best teams in the country for most of the season, finished the drill against a feisty Huskies team that was looking to win its third national title in four years and become the newest college basketball dynasty,

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But Dusty May, in his second season at Michigan, had other plans. A team built predominantly of transfers was one of the country's most consistent teams all season long, and as a result, cut down the nets to end the 2025–26 men’s college basketball season.

As another great tournament came to a close, the NCAA released its annual “One Shining Moment” video to cap off March Madness.

Here's this year's iconic montage. Take a look:

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