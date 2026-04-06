Michigan vs. UConn Live Scores: Updates From Men’s March Madness National Championship Game

The 2026 NCAA men’s basketball tournament concludes with the national championship game Monday in Indianapolis: No. 2 UConn Huskies vs. No. 1 Michigan Wolverines. It will be televised on TBS. It’s a dynasty vs. destiny matchup: UConn is trying to win its third men’s basketball title in four seasons, while Michigan is aiming to end the Big Ten’s 26-year men’s hoops title drought. The Wolverines’ overwhelming size meets the Huskies’ relentless system in a national title game defined by contrasts. Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde, Bryan Fischer and Kevin Sweeney made their final score and champion picks ahead of the game. And three bold predictions for tonight’s matchup! Follow Sports Illustrated live updates, scores, analysis and more.

NCAA men’s tournament national championship game live updates, scores and analysis

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