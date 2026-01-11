Ben Johnson’s Saucy Move During Postgame Handshake With Matt LaFleur Loved by NFL Fans
The Bears rallied late at home on Saturday night to stun the rival Packers 31–27 in a thrilling wild-card game between two teams that don't have a lot of love for each other.
While Caleb Williams celebrated the win by grating cheese on live television, Bears head coach Ben Johnson had some fun of his own. That started with a very icy handshake with Packers coach Matt LaFleur moments after the final whistle blew and then continued with a NSFW message for the Packers during his postgame speech in the locker room.
Johnson and LaFleur haven't had the best relationship over the years. Johnson, who served as the Lions' offensive coordinator before taking over the Bears last January, said in his introductory press conference that he loves beating the Packers.
Well, on Saturday night he beat the Packers again and then look at what he did during his handshake with LaFleur.
That image is just too funny. Well, unless you're a Packers fans. They probably didn't like seeing that.
Here's the full video of the fastest handshake you'll ever see:
Johnson said after the game that he and the Bears had heard the chirping the Packers had been doing during the week leading up to the showdown and that inspired them even more to beat their rivals.
“There was probably a little bit more noise coming out of their building up north to start the week— which we heard loud and clear—players and coaches alike,” Johnson said. “So this one meant something to us.”
As for that handshake moment, fans absolutely loved it:
Next up for the Bears is a home game in the divisional round against either the Rams or Eagles.