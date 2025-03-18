SI

Stephen A. Smith Eviscerated West Virginia Governor Over 'Childish' NCAA Lawsuit

Smith blasted Patrick Morrisey, calling his stance against the NCAA over West Virginia's snub 'embarrassing.'

Liam McKeone

Smith was not amused by Patrick Morrisey's lawsuit against the NCAA
Smith was not amused by Patrick Morrisey's lawsuit against the NCAA / ESP
In this story:

The West Virginia Mountaineers will not be playing in this year's NCAA tournament and the state governor appears dead-set on not letting anyone forget about it.

After much outcry following WVU's snub, governor Patrick Morrisey held a press conference on Monday condemning the "National Corrupt Athletic Association" for failing to include the Mountaineers in the bracket this year. He also declared his intention to push for an investigation into the NCAA over the "miscarriage of justice" that occurred with WVU's snub.

Tuesday brought the sports world's reaction to that news and Stephen A. Smith is not among Morrisey's supporters. The ESPN personality absolutely eviscerated Morrisey at the earliest opportunity on First Take, calling the governor's actions "embarassing" and "childish."

"In all seriousness, it's embarassing for an elected official to take the position he's taking," Smith said. "Literally calling for an investigation. You can complain, and he has legitimacy with his complaints, but to go this far and to really try to force an investigation, it's utterly ridiculous, it's childish, and you would like to think our elected officials have something better to do with their time. Clearly he does not. It's utterly ridiculous to take the position he's taking."

A harsh take on the situation from Smith.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/College Basketball