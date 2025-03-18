Stephen A. Smith Eviscerated West Virginia Governor Over 'Childish' NCAA Lawsuit
The West Virginia Mountaineers will not be playing in this year's NCAA tournament and the state governor appears dead-set on not letting anyone forget about it.
After much outcry following WVU's snub, governor Patrick Morrisey held a press conference on Monday condemning the "National Corrupt Athletic Association" for failing to include the Mountaineers in the bracket this year. He also declared his intention to push for an investigation into the NCAA over the "miscarriage of justice" that occurred with WVU's snub.
Tuesday brought the sports world's reaction to that news and Stephen A. Smith is not among Morrisey's supporters. The ESPN personality absolutely eviscerated Morrisey at the earliest opportunity on First Take, calling the governor's actions "embarassing" and "childish."
"In all seriousness, it's embarassing for an elected official to take the position he's taking," Smith said. "Literally calling for an investigation. You can complain, and he has legitimacy with his complaints, but to go this far and to really try to force an investigation, it's utterly ridiculous, it's childish, and you would like to think our elected officials have something better to do with their time. Clearly he does not. It's utterly ridiculous to take the position he's taking."
A harsh take on the situation from Smith.