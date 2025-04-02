USC's JuJu Watkins Named Naismith Women's College Player of the Year

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 🏆



Congratulations to JuJu Watkins of USC on being named our 2025 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year 👏 @jerseymikes | #JerseyMikesNaismith2025 | @USCWBB | #FightOn pic.twitter.com/7q79NJCqkz