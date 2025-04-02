USC's JuJu Watkins Named Naismith Women's College Player of the Year
USC Trojans women's basketball star JuJu Watkins has been named Naismith Women's College Player of the Year.
Watkins averaged 23.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 42.6% shooting for the Trojans this season. Her 23.9 points per game were ranked fourth in the nation.
USC finished the season 31–4, winning the Big Ten regular season crown. However, the Trojans fell to rival UCLA in the Big Ten title game.
Watkins propelled USC into the round of 32, but her season was cut short due to a torn ACL in the second round win over Mississippi State. The Trojans shook off the loss of Watkins to beat Kansas State in the Sweet 16 before falling to UConn in the Elite Eight.
Had Watkins been available, USC certainly could have made a Final Four run.