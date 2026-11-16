USC, South Carolina Give a Taste of March in Battle of the ‘Real SC’

Greenville, S.C. — The ref’s whistle to signal a tie-up was no match for the crowd’s continuous roar, but neither South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts nor USC’s JuJu Watkins had any intention of giving up the ball.

The crowd was itching for any excuse to yell just the slightest bit louder and not even six minutes into the first quarter of the season’s first top three matchup, Watkins and Kitts gave fans what they were asking for.

Each with a teammate already on the ground, Watkins and Kitts volleyed the loose ball in the low corner before hugging the hot potato until the refs and teammates intervened. A wordless exchange driven by passion, sprinkled with a wee bit of spice and some subtle facial expressions created a crowd pop that echoed through Bons Secours Wellness Arena like a night game late in the NCAA tournament.

It was clear from the jump that the mid-November showdown was doing its best impression of a winner-takes-all game in March.

You can feel the competitiveness in this one‼️👀



No. 1 South Carolina 🆚 No. 3 USC pic.twitter.com/k79OsN3TVN — Posther Hoops (@postherhoops) November 15, 2026

For Dawn Staley’s storied program (pursuing a seventh straight Final Four and fourth consecutive title game appearance) this is nothing new and a large reason why the Gamecocks’ 89–85 victory came by no surprise. Just four games into their season, Staley’s undefeated South Carolina team has already played three top 20 games and have five more against teams ranked in the preseason Top 25. That doesn’t include SEC play, a conference with six ranked teams to start this season.

“These games, we’ve always played in November, December for March and April,” Staley said. “We’ve always done it. A lot of times when you play these games, you see these same teams in the NCAA tournament and familiarity is a really good thing … we’re not going to be the same team but you get a feel for how your team plays and it’s really important for us to do that.”

For Watkins and Kitts in particular, the flair and flavor of this type of competition was something they both missed last tournament as the players watched March Madness from the sideline last year due to ACL tears in 2025.

Watkins was asked if when rehabbing her knee all of last season, this was the type of game she thought of when doing so. While her demeanor and tone in her postgame press conference was one of someone who scored 25 points but fell short of a comeback victory, she showed zero hesitation in her answer.

“Yeah for sure,” said Watkins.

It wasn’t just Kitts (who had her third straight double-double, with 15 points and 12 rebounds) or Watkins, though. Every player who touched the floor had their part in ensuring nobody had to wait until March to feel the fury of an intense battle, a stark contrast to the sleeper 40-point victories that have become too common of a trend for high-level programs throughout November.

“We live for this type of competition, this type of environment,” Trojans senior Kennedy Smith said.

It was the same type of competition that set the tone for Michigan’s season, which started with a 77–66 win over then No. 2 UConn 10 days ago. Though the Huskies have the nation’s best player in forward Sarah Strong, it was the collective heart of the Wolverines that carried, allowing those in Ann Arbor to feel the palpable joy that radiated through Crisler Center, as fans celebrated the program’s biggest win on Day 1 of the 2026–27 campaign.

For UConn, the ranked matchup was just the first risk 12-time national champion coach Geno Auriemma is taking, as the Huskies have nine total games against preseason Top 25 teams, the most of any ranked team this season. The No. 4 Huskies lost to No. 7 Louisville just a few hours after South Carolina beat USC. UConn’s next ranked matchup comes against Staley & Co. on Nov. 24.

Now there’s two sides at play when crafting a high-level non-conference slate, and Staley has gone on record saying it’s difficult to schedule games, claiming others simply won’t play the Gamecocks. But fans are salivating for high-level basketball to be sprinkled in the first two months.

No. 3 USC has four non-conference showdowns against a team ranked in the preseason Top 25 and No. 4 Duke and No. 6 Texas each have five, but there’s a sizable gap between the other top programs. No. 8 Vanderbilt and No. 9 LSU have a combined four ranked games during non-conference play, and two of those are mandatory as a result of the ACC/SEC Challenge, an annual cross-conference matchup in early December.

The Commodores, led by Mikayla Blakes who tore through the SEC and led the nation with 27 points per game last year, lost 75–65 to No. 10 Iowa on Sunday and will face No. 13 Notre Dame on Dec. 3. They aren’t projected to have another competitive game the rest of their non-conference season. For LSU, a Dec. 20 test against UConn is out of character. Though there’s no questioning Kim Mulkey’s coaching (her accolades and decades of success speak for itself), her non-conference schedules are consistently light.

With the level of talent running through the Tigers’ roster, the nation-high 81-point scoring margin through four games can be, well, boring compared to the tight, tournament-esque basketball that ranked matchups tend to deliver.

The battle of the “Real SC,” as Sunday’s game was dubbed, gave proof to basketball fans’ desire to strengthen most team’s non-conference schedule. The afternoon had a bit of everything—a player like Smith, who unexpectedly scored eight first quarter points; an overturned out-of-bounds call in a two-point game with 14.9 seconds left; a veteran scoring a career-high (28 points for Gamecocks senior Tessa Johnson); and a masterclass of vulnerability from both programs, willing to broadcast early blemishes for the common goal of a more successful March.

“I learned that I think we are capable of every goal that we’ve set for ourselves moving forward,” Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “A game like this absolutely speeds up that process because you know what you have in front of you … what it will take to get to the next level.”