Who Is Braylon Mullins, the Three-Point Hero Behind UConn’s Game-Winner vs. Duke?

Now this is March.

The No. 2 UConn Huskies edged out the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils 73–72 on Sunday evening to punch their ticket to the Final Four, marking their third trip in the last four years. Better yet, the three-pointer that sealed it came (1) just before the buzzer and (2) at the hands of UConn freshman Braylon Mullins, who had notably gone 0 of 4 from behind the arc prior to that miraculous shot. It was a positively electric ending to a fabulous game, but a devastating one for the Blue Devils, who saw their run in the Big Dance once again end in heartbreak.

But as for the hero who pulled it off for the Huskies, well, this Mullins character is sure to be Storrs, Conn., royalty from here on out.

Here's what we know about him:

Who is Braylon Mullins?

Braylon Mullins, a 6' 6" guard from Greenfield, Ind., (just east of Indianapolis), is a freshman at the University of Connecticut. In high school, he ranked as a consensus five-star recruit and the No. 12 prospect overall, and had serious interest in/from Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and—you guessed it—Duke before committing to Dan Hurley and the Huskies. In his first season in Storrs, he averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 30 games played, 26 of which he started.

He will certainly be remembered for Sunday’s game-winner (and for good reason), but otherwise, his best night in the tournament so far was on March 22, when he put up 17 points and four rebounds on 55.6% shooting.

Interestingly enough, Mullins was not having a great shooting night before sending the Huskies to the Final Four. In the end, he went just 4 of 10 from the paint and 1 of 5 from behind the arc ... but, of course, that hardly matters at all now.

“I looked up at the clock and it said five seconds, so I tried to get the ball to somebody who had made one in the game,” Mullins said on the court immediately after the win. “And he wanted to throw it back. So I still had three seconds, it was the last shot. Just happy to see that s--- go in.”

“I just had the gut instinct to pass it to him,” senior Alex Karaban, who is the one who gave Mullins the ball, said in postgame availability. “I think I looked at the rim and I saw we had five seconds left, so I was like, ‘Maybe something better could develop.’ Because I think I had [Duke’s] Cameron Boozer in front of me, so [it would have been] a harder, more difficult shot. So I passed it to Braylon, and when I saw him release it, I was like, ‘That really might go in.’ And it went in, and the Indiana kid sent us to Indianapolis.”

An amazing alternate angle

There are plenty of sweet alternate angles of Mullins’s heroics circulating online, but if you watch just one, make it this bird’s-eye view that UConn shared. The action on the court is hard to see, but the reaction from the stands from this perspective is incredible.

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