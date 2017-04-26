College Football

ULL suspends 13 players for violation of team rules

0:46 | College Football
ULL suspends 13 players for violation of team rules
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The University of Lousiana-Lafayette football program indefinitely suspended 13 players for a violation of team rules, the school announced.

The 13 players suspended are Matthew Barnes, Joe Dillon, Robert Hunt, Denarius Howard, Jarvis Jeffries, LaDarrius Kidd, Terik Miller, Damar'ren Mitchell, Trey Ragas, Simeon Thomas, Levarious Varnado, D'Aquin Withrow and Jordan Wright.

The school did not disclose what led to the suspensions, only saying "the Department of Athletics is being respectful of the judicial process."

According to the Lafayette Parish Sherrif's Department, the 13 players were arrested by the school's police department on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft. All have been released from custody.

TMZ.com is reporting that the players went to a dorm room on April 5th and stole more than $2,000 worth of goods belonging to a fellow student.

The Ragin' Cajuns open their season against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters