The University of Lousiana-Lafayette football program indefinitely suspended 13 players for a violation of team rules, the school announced.

The 13 players suspended are Matthew Barnes, Joe Dillon, Robert Hunt, Denarius Howard, Jarvis Jeffries, LaDarrius Kidd, Terik Miller, Damar'ren Mitchell, Trey Ragas, Simeon Thomas, Levarious Varnado, D'Aquin Withrow and Jordan Wright.

The school did not disclose what led to the suspensions, only saying "the Department of Athletics is being respectful of the judicial process."

According to the Lafayette Parish Sherrif's Department, the 13 players were arrested by the school's police department on charges of criminal conspiracy to commit felony theft. All have been released from custody.

TMZ.com is reporting that the players went to a dorm room on April 5th and stole more than $2,000 worth of goods belonging to a fellow student.

The Ragin' Cajuns open their season against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 2.

- Scooby Axson