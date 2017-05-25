Less than two years after an on-field injury left him paralyzed from the waist down, Devon Gales is walking again.

Gales, a receiver at Southern University, injured his neck while blocking on a kickoff return during a game against Georgia in September 2015. He had surgery two days later and has been rehabbing ever since, with the goal of walking again. On Thursday, he shared a clip of himself walking with some assistance.

The Georgia football team has been very supportive of Gales in the wake of his injury. In February, the Bulldogs launched a fundraising campaign aimed at building a handicap-accessible home for Gales.

Gales and former Georgia kicker Marshall Morgan, who was on the end of the hit, have also grown quite close, with Gales attending Morgan’s wedding in March.