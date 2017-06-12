College Football

Hawaii offers fifth-grade quarterback Titan Lacaden

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

Lane Kiffin is already working his magic on building his team for 2023 and 2024 and Hawaii isn't going to let him get all the best middle-school prospects.

Fifth-grade quarterback Titan Lacaden announced on his Twitter page (yes, he has his own with just 59 followers...for now) that he received a scholarship offer from Hawaii. Head coach Nick Rolovich's offer was confirmed by Titan's older brother and former Nevada football player Jake Lacaden.

There's still a lot of time to see whether his career pans out or not but one thing is certain – he definitely has a great quarterback name.

