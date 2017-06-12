Hawaii offers fifth-grade quarterback Titan Lacaden

These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Lane Kiffin is already working his magic on building his team for 2023 and 2024 and Hawaii isn't going to let him get all the best middle-school prospects.

Fifth-grade quarterback Titan Lacaden announced on his Twitter page (yes, he has his own with just 59 followers...for now) that he received a scholarship offer from Hawaii. Head coach Nick Rolovich's offer was confirmed by Titan's older brother and former Nevada football player Jake Lacaden.

There's still a lot of time to see whether his career pans out or not but one thing is certain – he definitely has a great quarterback name.