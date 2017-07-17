College Football

Photo released of Al Pacino as Joe Paterno in upcoming HBO movie

Chris Chavez
2 hours ago

The first look at Al Pacino playing former Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in an upcoming film has been released by Variety.

The film has not been titled but will be directed by Barry Levinson for HBO.

It was also revealed that Annie Parisse will play Paterno's daughter and Riley Keough will play Sara Ganim, the 23-year-old journalist who reported on the scandal.

Here's the photo from Variety:

“After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Joe Paterno is embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal, challenging his legacy and forcing him to face questions of institutional failure on behalf of the victims,” the film's log line states.

