Penn State kicker Joey Julius is no longer with the program, Bob Flounders of PennLive.com reported, and the team confirmed Monday, according to 247Sports.

Julius has played the past two seasons and became a social media sensation this past season for the big hits he delivered and received on kickoffs. In his freshman season, he converted on 10 of 12 field goals and 20 of 24 extra point attempts. In 2016 he functioned as a kickoff specialist for the Nittany Lions.

Earlier this year, Julius checked himself into treatment facility for his eating disorder, which he had opened up about in October of 2016.

Last season Julius was in the top 20 in the nation in touchbacks with 45 on 93 kickoffs. He would have been going into his redshirt junior season.