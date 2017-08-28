LSU athletic director Joe Alleva told associate communications director Bill Franques that it is "almost certain" that the Tigers will have to move their season opening game against BYU that is scheduled to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, according to Andrew Lopez of Nola.com.

Here is LSU Sr. associate communications director Bill Franques' statement on what AD Joe Alleva told him regarding #LSU and #BYU game pic.twitter.com/MfF8MOK9gg — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) August 27, 2017

In the statement, Franques explains that the ultimate decision on moving the game will come down to ESPN and NRG, the organizers of the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff.

BYU released a statement saying that the main concern is the people in the area being affected by Hurricane Harvey, but all parties are working toward a solution for figuring out the best way to play the game Saturday.

Statement from BYU Athletics regarding Hurricane Harvey. pic.twitter.com/joxtLTmJiL — BYU Cougars (@BYUCougars) August 28, 2017

According to SB Nation, the schools have looked at Tiger Stadium and the Mercedes-Benz Superdome as possible location options, and the game has to be played on Saturday because BYU does not allow teams to play on Sunday in accordance with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

This will be the third consecutive season LSU will have had to relocate a game due to weather conditions. In 2015 the Tigers relocated a game against South Carolina to Baton Rouge, La., because of flooding in South Carolina. In 2016, Hurricane Matthew forced LSU's game against Florida to move from Gainesville, Fla. to Baton Rouge.