LSU-BYU Game Moved From Houston to New Orleans Due to Hurricane

Report: MLB Moves Astros vs. Rangers Due to Hurricane Harvey
Dan Gartland
an hour ago

The LSU-BYU game scheduled to be played Saturday night in Houston has been moved to the Superdome in New Orleans, LSU announced Monday

The game was supposed to be played at NRG Stadium in Houston but catastrophic flooding there forced organizers to find another location. Dallas, Orlando, Jacksonville and Nashville were also options to host the game, according to former ESPN reporter Brett McMurphy

NRG Stadium was also scheduled to host a Texans-Cowboys preseason game but the matchup was moved to Arlington due to the disaster. The Astros’ mid-week series against the Rangers will be played at Tropicana Field in Florida. 

Hurricane Harvey has dropped more than 20 inches of rain across the Houston area and could end up producing 50 inches of rain by the end of the week. More than 2,000 people have been rescued from floodwaters by emergency responders and at least eight people have died

