College Football

Watch: Early Catch of the Year Favorite From New Mexico State WR Jaleel Scott

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
21 minutes ago

New Mexico State wide receiver Jaleel Scott doesn't need two hands to score touchdowns.

The redshirt senior had no trouble elevating for the one-hand grab to put the Aggies on the board in the second quarter against Arizona State.

It's early in the season, and a lot of football still needs to be played, but this is certainly one of the best catches we will see all year.

