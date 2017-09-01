Watch: Early Catch of the Year Favorite From New Mexico State WR Jaleel Scott
New Mexico State wide receiver Jaleel Scott doesn't need two hands to score touchdowns.
OK, that was pretty cool, @NMStateFootball.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) September 1, 2017
Watch #NMSUvsASU: https://t.co/YfMNDWtSGW https://t.co/TjADnWHGHa
The redshirt senior had no trouble elevating for the one-hand grab to put the Aggies on the board in the second quarter against Arizona State.
It's early in the season, and a lot of football still needs to be played, but this is certainly one of the best catches we will see all year.