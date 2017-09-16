College Football

Watch: Tennessee Defender Strips Florida's Malik Davis Right Before the Goal Line

Khadrice Rollins
33 minutes ago

Florida's offense has not been great this year, to say the least. The Gators’ first three touchdowns this season were pick-sixes—two against Michigan and one against Tennessee.

In a sloppy SEC opener against the Volunteers on Saturday, Florida appeared to be on its way to offensive touchdown No. 1 when freshman running back Malik Davis busted off a 74-yard run. But as Davis got to the end zone, he was stripped right before crossing the goal line.

The ruling on the field was initially a touchdown, but it was reversed after a replay review.

Tennessee would then go and score a touchdown on its next drive, cutting Florida's lead down to three at 13-10.

Florida did answer the Tennessee score with its first offensive touchdown, pushing its lead back to 10 with five minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

