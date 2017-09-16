Florida's offense has not been great this year, to say the least. The Gators’ first three touchdowns this season were pick-sixes—two against Michigan and one against Tennessee.

In a sloppy SEC opener against the Volunteers on Saturday, Florida appeared to be on its way to offensive touchdown No. 1 when freshman running back Malik Davis busted off a 74-yard run. But as Davis got to the end zone, he was stripped right before crossing the goal line.

The ruling on the field was initially a touchdown, but it was reversed after a replay review.

Tennessee would then go and score a touchdown on its next drive, cutting Florida's lead down to three at 13-10.

Florida did answer the Tennessee score with its first offensive touchdown, pushing its lead back to 10 with five minutes and 13 seconds left in the fourth quarter.