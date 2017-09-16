Michigan welcomes Air Force to the Big House for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when No. 19 Michigan held on to beat Air Force 31-25.

This time around the Wolverines are ranked No. 7 and coming off a pair of double-digit victories. Last week Michigan knocked off Cincinnati on the strength of a 133-yard rushing performance from running back Ty Isaac.

Air Force hasn't taken the field since a 62-0 beatdown over VMI on Sept. 2. The Falcons had 16 different players record a rushing attempt as they racked up over 450 rushing yards in the win.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Michigan: at Purdue (9/23), vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14)

Air Force: vs. San Diego State (9/23), at New Mexico (9/30), at Navy (10/7)