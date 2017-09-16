College Football

How to Watch Michigan vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
Saturday September 16th, 2017

Michigan welcomes Air Force to the Big House for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when No. 19 Michigan held on to beat Air Force 31-25.

This time around the Wolverines are ranked No. 7 and coming off a pair of double-digit victories. Last week Michigan knocked off Cincinnati on the strength of a 133-yard rushing performance from running back Ty Isaac.

Air Force hasn't taken the field since a 62-0 beatdown over VMI on Sept. 2. The Falcons had 16 different players record a rushing attempt as they racked up over 450 rushing yards in the win.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: Big Ten Network

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

Next Three Games

Michigan: at Purdue (9/23), vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14)

Air Force: vs. San Diego State (9/23), at New Mexico (9/30), at Navy (10/7)

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters