How to Watch Michigan vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time
Michigan welcomes Air Force to the Big House for the first meeting between the two since 2012 when No. 19 Michigan held on to beat Air Force 31-25.
This time around the Wolverines are ranked No. 7 and coming off a pair of double-digit victories. Last week Michigan knocked off Cincinnati on the strength of a 133-yard rushing performance from running back Ty Isaac.
Air Force hasn't taken the field since a 62-0 beatdown over VMI on Sept. 2. The Falcons had 16 different players record a rushing attempt as they racked up over 450 rushing yards in the win.
How to Watch
Time: Noon EST
TV channel: Big Ten Network
Next Three Games
Michigan: at Purdue (9/23), vs. Michigan State (10/7), at Indiana (10/14)
Air Force: vs. San Diego State (9/23), at New Mexico (9/30), at Navy (10/7)