NC State's Bradley Chubb had an incredible game to help his Wolfpack to a 27-21 upset victory at No. 13 Florida State. The defensive end had two sacks and a forced fumble, and his NFL stock is soaring; he could be a top-ten selection come April.

How did Chubb celebrate the performance? By spitting on the Florida State Seminole logo, of course.

I don't think Bradley Chubb likes Florida State pic.twitter.com/uxFJgnpzYu — Eric Elizondo (@EricElizondo8) September 23, 2017

I don't hate this. It was a subtle way of conveying hatred toward a specific time. He didn't draw any attention to himself, and the only reason anyone saw this was because the camera's were on him because he balled out. What Baker Mayfield did was corny and over-the-top, this seemed like a visceral celebration of a job well done.