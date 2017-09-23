College Football

How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

1:39 | College Football
College Coaches: The Highest Paid Public Employees
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

Oklahoma State and TCU will face off in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday in a battle of two top 25 teams on Saturday.

The No. 6 Cowboys are 3-0 and coming off their third blowout win to open the year. Quarterback Mason Rudolph has had strong start season completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 1,135 yards and 11 touchdowns already. He has four receivers with at least 11 catches and 140 yards and a touchdown, and three receivers with three scores. Oklahoma State's running backs have added a lot of balance to their offense, with Justice Hill, J.D. King and La'Darren Brown all over 130 yards and averaging at least 6.5 yards a carry.

TCU enters the game at 3-0 as well with all three wins coming in convincing fashion. The No. 16 Horned Frogs have three defensive touchdowns with two pick-sixes and a fumble returned for a score. Quarterback Kenny Hill is coming off a stellar performance against SMU in which he went 24-for-30 for 395 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Last year, Oklahoma State went to Forth Worth, Texas, and beat TCU 31-6.

How to Watch

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Oklahoma State: at Texas Tech (9/30), vs Baylor (10/14), at Texas (10/21)

TCU: vs. West Virginia (10/7), at Kansas State (10/14), vs. Kansas (10/21)

