Florida was leading Vanderbilt late in the third quarter of their SEC matchup.

With receiver Freddie Swain creating some separation down the sideline, quarterback Feleipe Franks tried to get the ball to him downfield. Franks's pass was tipped by a defender, but that did not prevent Swain from completing the catch and putting the Gators into the red zone.

The focus it takes to haul in a one-handed grab is one thing, but to use only one hand after the ball was tipped 10 yards farther upfield is a little more special.

Florida would go on to score a touchdown later on the drive. The Gators currently lead Vanderbilt 31-17.