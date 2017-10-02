On Monday, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said quarterback Wilton Speight will miss "multiple weeks," according to multiple reports.

Speight was injured on Sept. 23 in Michigan's 28-10 win over Purdue. Harbaugh did not disclose what the injury is, but he did say backup John O'Korn will get the start against Michigan State this week.

The No. 7 Wolverines face Michigan State at home on Oct. 7, and then they hit the road for two straight weeks to face Indiana followed by No. 4 Penn State.

To start his senior season, Speight was completing 54.3 percent of his passes had 581 yards in addition to three touchdowns and two interceptions. Last year, Speight tossed for 2,538 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven picks while connecting on 61.6 percent of his attempts.

O'Korn, a fellow senior, got the bulk of the work against Purdue two weeks ago since Speight exited in the first quarter. Against the Boilermakers, O'Korn went 18-for-26 with 270 yards, one touchdown and one interception. In 2013, O'Korn appeared in 13 games for Houston as a freshman, and he had 3,117 yards and 28 touchdowns with a 58.1 completion percentage.