Michigan travels to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers on Saturday.

The No. 17 Wolverines are coming off their first loss of the season, a 14-10 home defeat to rival Michigan State. Michigan dropped 10 spots in the rankings with that result and is now trying to keep up with Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State at the top of the Big Ten East standings. The Wolverines will once again look to backup quarterback John O'Korn as they try to improve on their 4-1 record.

Indiana is 3-2 and still looking for its first Big Ten win. A season-opening loss to Ohio State and a blowout at the hands of Penn State two weeks ago has the Hoosiers at 0-2 in conference. Indiana will have to get creative if it wants to score on Michigan's top-10 scoring defense and find ways to get the ball to running back Morgan Ellison, receiver Simmie Cobbs Jr. and tight end Ian Thomas.

These teams met last season in a game Michigan won 20-10.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live stream: The game can be watched online here.

Next Three Games

Michigan: at No. 3 Penn State (10/21), vs. Rutgers (10/28), vs. Minnesota (11/4)

Indiana: at No. 21 Michigan State (10/21), at Maryland (10/28), vs. No. 7 Wisconsin (11/4)