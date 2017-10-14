How to Watch TCU vs. Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch TCU vs. Kansas State on Oct. 14.

By Khadrice Rollins
October 14, 2017

Kansas State hosts TCU on Saturday as the Horned Frogs look to remain the only undefeated team in the Big 12.

After a pair of wins over ranked conference opponents, TCU has climbed to No. 6 in the nation and is the one of two 2-0 teams in the Big 12 along with Texas. Quarterback Kenny Hill and running back Darius Anderson have paced the Horned Frogs' top 10 scoring offense through their 5-0 start. Hill is completing 69 percent of his passes for 1,153 yards and 10 touchdowns while Anderson has rushed for 465 yards and six scores.

The Wildcats enter this game after a 40-34 loss to Texas last week. It was the first time this year Kansas State allowed more than 20 points in a game and it brought its record to 3-2. If the Wildcats want to pull off the upset at home this week, quarterback Jesse Ertz and running back Alex Barnes will need to be as effective on the ground as they have been so far this year. The pair has combined for 635 yards and five rushing touchdowns this season.

Last season when these two played each other, TCU came away with a 30-6 victory.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Live stream: Watch the game on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

