How to watch Texas A&M vs. Florida.

Texas A&M will face Florida in Gainesville, Florida in a primetime matchup Saturday night, the first meeting between the two since 2012.

The Aggies (4-2) are coming off a 27-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama. Freshman quarterback Kellen Mond was 19-for-29 with 237 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Gators (3-2) are coming off a 17-16 Homecoming loss to LSU. A missed field goal was the deciding factor in the game for the Gators. Florida will wear green gator themed jerseys that have caused a bit of a social media frenzy.

In the team's 2012 matchup, the Gators beat the Aggies 20-17 in the Aggies first contest as a member of the SEC.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. EST

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: Watch online with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Texas A&M: vs. Mississippi State (10/28), vs. Auburn (11/04), vs. New Mexico (11/11)

Florida: vs. Georgia (10/28), at Missouri (11/04), at South Carolina (11/11)