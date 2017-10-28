For the second time on Saturday, Ohio State was denied a key interception by questionable officiating.

In the third quarter, Denzel Ward appeared to intercept Trace McSorely on a pass in the end zone—a play that would have given the Buckeyes possession of the ball and kept them within one score. The play was called an interception on the field but the officials called for a replay review.

Ward and Penn State’s DeAndre Thompkins corralled the ball nearly simultaneously and it was ruled a touchdown on review.

TD or INT? You make the call. pic.twitter.com/YfOe1RikCw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2017

Earlier in the game, Ohio State appeared to have another interception in the end zone but the play was wiped out by a phantom pass interference call. The penalty set up the Nittany Lions at the one-yard line and the scored a touchdown to go ahead 28–10.