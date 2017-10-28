Watch: Penn State Granted Controversial Touchdown on Overturned Call

Was this a touchdown catch or an interception?

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

For the second time on Saturday, Ohio State was denied a key interception by questionable officiating. 

In the third quarter, Denzel Ward appeared to intercept Trace McSorely on a pass in the end zone—a play that would have given the Buckeyes possession of the ball and kept them within one score. The play was called an interception on the field but the officials called for a replay review.

Ward and Penn State’s DeAndre Thompkins corralled the ball nearly simultaneously and it was ruled a touchdown on review. 

Earlier in the game, Ohio State appeared to have another interception in the end zone but the play was wiped out by a phantom pass interference call. The penalty set up the Nittany Lions at the one-yard line and the scored a touchdown to go ahead 28–10. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters