Referee Gives Every Tennessee and Kentucky Player a Personal Foul

Have you ever seen this before?

By Dan Gartland
October 28, 2017

The referee in Saturday’s Tennessee-Kentucky game took the unusual and perhaps unprecedented step of assessing a personal foul penalty to every single player in the game. 

After a kickoff early in the first quarter, players from both sides confronted each other in the center of the field. The officiating crew decided to squash any potential chippiness right then and there—and issued a preemptive warning to both sides. Every player, even those not involved in the tussle, was given a personal foul penalty. 

Of course, a second personal foul penalty gets a player ejected from the game, so the officiating crew was trying to keep the game from getting out of hand by forcing every player to play with one personal foul hanging over their head. 

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters