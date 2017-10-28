The referee in Saturday’s Tennessee-Kentucky game took the unusual and perhaps unprecedented step of assessing a personal foul penalty to every single player in the game.

After a kickoff early in the first quarter, players from both sides confronted each other in the center of the field. The officiating crew decided to squash any potential chippiness right then and there—and issued a preemptive warning to both sides. Every player, even those not involved in the tussle, was given a personal foul penalty.

Of course, a second personal foul penalty gets a player ejected from the game, so the officiating crew was trying to keep the game from getting out of hand by forcing every player to play with one personal foul hanging over their head.