Michigan State welcomes Penn State to East Lansing, Mich., Saturday for a battle of top 25 teams.

The Spartans are coming off their second loss of the season, a 39-31 triple-overtime loss at Northwestern. The 6-2 No. 24 Spartans dropped eight spots in the AP as quarterback Brian Lewerke's school record of 445 passing yards to go with four touchdowns was not enough to get a win last week.

Penn State is also coming off a road loss, a 39-38 thriller at Ohio State. The No. 7 Nittany Lions will now need some help to play for a second straight Big Ten title and possibly reach their first College Football Playoff, but a road win over a ranked opponent would be good for the cause. Penn State will need a lot more from Heisman candidate Saquan Barkley who struggled for just 44 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries last week.

Last season, Penn State picked up a 45-12 win over Michigan State.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: FOX

TV channel: FOX

Next Three Games

Michigan State: at No. 3 Ohio State (11/11), vs. Maryland (11/18), at Rutgers (11/25)

Penn State: vs. Rutgers (11/11), vs. Nebraska (11/18), at Maryland (11/25)