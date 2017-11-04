How to Watch Penn State vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State on Nov. 4.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 04, 2017

Michigan State welcomes Penn State to East Lansing, Mich., Saturday for a battle of top 25 teams.

The Spartans are coming off their second loss of the season, a 39-31 triple-overtime loss at Northwestern. The 6-2 No. 24 Spartans dropped eight spots in the AP as quarterback Brian Lewerke's school record of 445 passing yards to go with four touchdowns was not enough to get a win last week.

Penn State is also coming off a road loss, a 39-38 thriller at Ohio State. The No. 7 Nittany Lions will now need some help to play for a second straight Big Ten title and possibly reach their first College Football Playoff, but a road win over a ranked opponent would be good for the cause. Penn State will need a lot more from Heisman candidate Saquan Barkley who struggled for just 44 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries last week.

Last season, Penn State picked up a 45-12 win over Michigan State.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Three Games

Michigan State: at No. 3 Ohio State (11/11), vs. Maryland (11/18), at Rutgers (11/25)

Penn State: vs. Rutgers (11/11), vs. Nebraska (11/18), at Maryland (11/25)

