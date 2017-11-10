Washington faces Stanford on the road Friday.

The No. 9 Huskies are on a two-game winning streak after picking up their only loss to the season against Arizona State on Oct. 14. This is Washington's first road game since that 13-7 defeat to the Sun Devils. The Huskies have given up 100 points less than the next closest team in conference play, and have won their last two games by a combined 56 points.

The Cardinal are coming off a 24-21 loss to No. 19 Washington State that dropped their conference record to 5-2. Stanford can still get a berth to the Pac-12 Championship Game, but it will need some help to make that happen. Heisman candidate Bryce Love has carried the Cardinal offense with 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 9.6 yards a carry.

Last season, Washington picked up a 44-6 victory over Stanford.

How to Watch

Time: 10:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

Next Two Games

Washington: vs. Utah (11/18), vs. No 19 Washington State (11/25)

Stanford: vs. California (11/18), vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (11/25)