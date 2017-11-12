Tennessee Commit Says Butch Jones Told Him 'Find a Place to Go, Quickly'

Tanner Ingle is committed to play football at Tennessee, but Butch Jones told him, "find a place to go, quickly."

By Khadrice Rollins
November 12, 2017

Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones has reached out to an incoming recruit and told him to find another school, according to Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel.

Tanner Ingle has been committed to Tennessee since June 19, but now that Jones has been fired according to SI.com's Bruce Feldman, he is looking at other schools, although he is remaining committed to the Volunteers, according to the Sentinel.

"I spoke with coach Jones about 30 minutes ago," the defensive back from Orlando Dr. Phillips said around 12:30 p.m. EST Sunday, according to the Sentinel. "He said he didn't really expect that to happen, but it did so he told me to find a place to go, quickly ... and that if he gets anything, he will contact me."

Ingle said he will take an official visit to NC State and possibly Virginia Tech as well, according to the Sentinel.

Tennessee fired Jones after Saturday's loss to Missouri brought the team to 0-6 in SEC play for this season. During his five seasons at Tennessee he went 34-27 overall.

