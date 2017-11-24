Each player in Friday's game between Baylor and TCU was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after a brawl broke out following a late hit.

Late in the third quarter, Baylor had the ball down 35-22. On a second and eight, running back JaMycal Hasty got the ball and sprinted toward the sideline. TCU's Ridwan Issahaku chased Hasty, and as the two got to the sideline, Issahaku swung Hasty to the ground as he went out of bounds.

From there, players on both teams began pushing and shoving each other on the Baylor sideline, sparked by a hit from Baylor offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg to TCU defensive tackle Chris Bradley.

In the end, the entirety of both teams were penalized for the brawl, but no players were ejected.

Baylor would be forced to punt on the drive, and TCU scored a touchdown on the ensuing possession. The Horned Frogs hold a 445-22 advantage late in the fourth quarter.