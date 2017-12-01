Former longtime Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer will be named the Vols’ new athletic director, the school announced Friday.

It is unclear whether Fulmer will be in the position on a permanent basis or only as an interim solution to guide the ongoing football coaching search.

Tennessee fired athletic director John Currie Friday morning as the school’s coaching search descended further into madness. SI’s Andy Staples reported Currie was axed after reaching a deal to make Washington State’s Mike Leach the new coach, only to have someone else tied to the program balk at the deal. Currie was then summoned back to Knoxville and fired.

Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, reported Friday morning that Fulmer “has been sabotaging [the] search process in hopes to become Tennessee’s AD.”

Fulmer, 67, was a player at Tennessee and joined the coaching staff in 1980. He became the head coach in 1992 and remained in that position until 2008.

The Vols’ search for a new head coach has been an utter disaster, beginning with the revolt against Greg Schiano. Mike Gundy and Dave Doeren have also turned down the job, among others.