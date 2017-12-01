Former Football Coach Phillip Fulmer Taking Over as Tennessee Athletic Director

Fulmer was a player at Tennessee and joined the coaching staff in 1980. He became head coach in 1992 and remained in that position until 2008.

By Dan Gartland
December 01, 2017

Former longtime Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer will be named the Vols’ new athletic director, the school announced Friday. 

It is unclear whether Fulmer will be in the position on a permanent basis or only as an interim solution to guide the ongoing football coaching search. 

Tennessee fired athletic director John Currie Friday morning as the school’s coaching search descended further into madness. SI’s Andy Staples reported Currie was axed after reaching a deal to make Washington State’s Mike Leach the new coach, only to have someone else tied to the program balk at the deal. Currie was then summoned back to Knoxville and fired. 

Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, reported Friday morning that Fulmer “has been sabotaging [the] search process in hopes to become Tennessee’s AD.”

Fulmer, 67, was a player at Tennessee and joined the coaching staff in 1980. He became the head coach in 1992 and remained in that position until 2008. 

The Vols’ search for a new head coach has been an utter disaster, beginning with the revolt against Greg Schiano. Mike Gundy and Dave Doeren have also turned down the job, among others. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters