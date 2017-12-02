A turf issue at Lucas Oil Stadium caused a stoppage during the Big Ten Championship Game.

With 12:39 left in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin running back Chris James scored on a one-yard run to cut the Badgers' deficit to 24-19. During the run, a large portion of the turf near the goal line became dislodged, which caused a multi-minute stoppage. A man came on the field to adjust the turf and add sympathetic black beads as Wisconsin prepared for a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to three.

The turf master putting in work. Hope the Big 10 gives himself a little extra pay for his trouble. pic.twitter.com/dNuIJIvOm7 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) December 3, 2017

You certainly don't see that every day.