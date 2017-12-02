Watch: Turf Issue Causes Stoppage at Big Ten Championship Game

Turf came up during a Wisconsin touchdown, which caused a stoppage during the Big Ten title game. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 02, 2017

A turf issue at Lucas Oil Stadium caused a stoppage during the Big Ten Championship Game. 

With 12:39 left in the fourth quarter, Wisconsin running back Chris James scored on a one-yard run to cut the Badgers' deficit to 24-19. During the run, a large portion of the turf near the goal line became dislodged, which caused a multi-minute stoppage. A man came on the field to adjust the turf and add sympathetic black beads as Wisconsin prepared for a two-point conversion to cut the deficit to three. 

You certainly don't see that every day. 

College Football

