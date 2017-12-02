How to Watch Georgia vs. Auburn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Georgia vs, Auburn in the SEC Championship Game Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 02, 2017

Georgia and Auburn meet for the second time this season, this time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 11-1 in Kirby Smart's second season in Athens. Georgia came out strong, winning its first nine games of the year and starting off at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Bulldogs are now on a two-game winning streak and have outscored opponents 80-20 after losing to Auburn.

The Tigers have won five consecutive games, with two of those coming against a team ranked No. 1 in the nation. Last week, Auburn beat then-No. 1 Alabama 26-14 while having 36 minutes of possession. With a balanced offensive attack and a defense that has held opponents under 20 points eight times this year, the Tigers have bouncd back from an early season loss to Clemson and another loss to LSU to get into the playoff picture.

When these teams met on Nov. 11, Auburn beat Georgia 40-17.

How to Watch

Time: 4 p.m. EST

TV channel: CBS

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

