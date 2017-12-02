How to Watch Oklahoma vs. TCU: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Oklahoma vs. TCU in the Big 12 Championship Game Saturday.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 02, 2017

Oklahoma and TCU battle for the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas Saturday. It is the first Big 12 Championship Game since 2010, and it's between the two teams with the best conference records instead of two division winners like it used to be.

The Sooners have ripped off seven straight wins after suffering their lone loss of the season. At 11-1, a win would likely clinch a playoff berth for Oklahoma for the second time in three years. For quarterback Baker Mayfield, Saturday is also his last chance to make a pitch for his Heisman candidacy. The senior is second in the nation with 4,097 passing yards and 37 passing touchdowns and his 71.4 completion percentage and 203.3 passer efficiency rating are the top marks in the country.

The Horned Frogs are on a two-game winning streak after Oklahoma handed them their second loss of the season three weeks ago. In seven of its 10 wins this year TCU has won by at least 20 points, including last week's 45-22 victory over Baylor. In that game, Kenny Hill went 26-for-36 for 325 yards and three touchdowns while the defense forced three turnovers.

On Nov. 12, the Sooners beat the Horned Frogs 38-20 in Norman, Okla.

How to Watch

Time: 12:30 p.m. EST

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Watch the game live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

