UCF welcomes Memphis to Orlando Dec. 2 for the American Athletic Conference Championship Game Saturday.

The Knights are 11-0 and coming off a 49-42 win over USF. Quarterback McKenzie Milton has played a big role in helping to carry one of the nation's most prolific offenses. Milton's 3,301 passing yards, 429 rushing yards and 36 total touchdowns spark an offense that has three other rushers with at least 200 yards and three touchdowns, and six players with at least 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

The Tigers are looking to ruin any possible playoff hopes UCF has with a victory. At 10-1, Memphis could have been in position to sneak into the College Football Playoff if not for a loss to the Knights earlier in the season. The Tigers have scored at least 40 points eight times this season and the loss to UCF was the only time they failed to score at least 30.

The Knights beat the Tigers 40-13 in Orlando on Sept. 30.

How to Watch

Time: Noon EST

TV channel: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN