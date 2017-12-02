Amid speculation linking Willie Taggart to the vacant Florida State job, the Oregon coach sent a tweet that suggested he'll return to the Ducks in 2018.

Looking forward to a great day tomorrow with our team. Practice, find out where & who we play in the bowl game, 2017 Team banquet and then back on the road recruiting. Go Ducks! #TheMovement18 — Willie Taggart (@CoachTaggart) December 3, 2017

Oregon went 7-5 this season, Taggart's first at the helm of the program. He came to Eugene after four years as head coach at South Florida, where he went 24-25 but 10-1 in 2016.

The Florida State job opened up when Jimbo Fisher signed a record 10-year, $75 million deal to become the next head coach at Texas A&M, which fired Kevin Sumlin after the Aggies went 7-5 this season. Sumlin went 51-26 in six seasons.

Taggart and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente are rumored to be Florida State's first choices to replace Fisher.

Oregon reportedly offered Taggart a contract extension amid the Florida State rumor.