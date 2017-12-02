Willie Taggart Hints at His Future at Oregon in Cryptic Tweet Amid FSU Speculation

Taggart sent a tweet that suggests he'll be recruiting players to Oregon for 2018. 

By Daniel Rapaport
December 02, 2017

Amid speculation linking Willie Taggart to the vacant Florida State job, the Oregon coach sent a tweet that suggested he'll return to the Ducks in 2018. 

Oregon went 7-5 this season, Taggart's first at the helm of the program. He came to Eugene after four years as head coach at South Florida, where he went 24-25 but 10-1 in 2016. 

The Florida State job opened up when Jimbo Fisher signed a record 10-year, $75 million deal to become the next head coach at Texas A&M, which fired Kevin Sumlin after the Aggies went 7-5 this season. Sumlin went 51-26 in six seasons.  

Taggart and Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente are rumored to be Florida State's first choices to replace Fisher. 

Oregon reportedly offered Taggart a contract extension amid the Florida State rumor. 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters