A victim’s protective order has been filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, court records show.

No other details are known about the order, but The Oklahoman reports that the person who filed it works for the university. Anderson is due in court on Dec. 18, two weeks before the Sooners’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia.

Anderson is Oklahoma’s leading rusher, with 960 yards on 162 carries and 11 touchdowns, though he did not become the primary ballcarrier until the second half of the season. The redshirt sophomore also has 16 catches for 283 yards and five scores.

“We’re aware and are gathering more information,” a school spokesman told the Oklahoman.