Protective Order Filed Against Oklahoma Starting Running Back Rodney Anderson

Rodney Anderson is due in court two weeks before Oklahoma’s playoff game against Georgia. 

By Dan Gartland
December 04, 2017

A victim’s protective order has been filed against Oklahoma running back Rodney Anderson, court records show

No other details are known about the order, but The Oklahoman reports that the person who filed it works for the universityAnderson is due in court on Dec. 18, two weeks before the Sooners’ College Football Playoff semifinal game against Georgia. 

Anderson is Oklahoma’s leading rusher, with 960 yards on 162 carries and 11 touchdowns, though he did not become the primary ballcarrier until the second half of the season. The redshirt sophomore also has 16 catches for 283 yards and five scores. 

“We’re aware and are gathering more information,” a school spokesman told the Oklahoman

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters