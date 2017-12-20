National Signing Day 2018: Offensive Tackle Cade Mays Commits to Georgia

Former Tennessee commit Cade Mays is the latest five-star O-lineman to choose Georgia.

By Chris Johnson
December 20, 2017

One of the class of 2018’s most esteemed offensive line prospects revealed his college decision on the first day of the early signing period. Cade Mays revealed on Wednesday that he will play for Georgia, choosing the Bulldogs live on ESPNU’s signing day special over Clemson and Ohio State.

Early in his high school career, Mays looked set to follow in the footsteps of his father, Kevin, who played offensive line for Tennessee in the 1990s. The younger Mays issued a verbal commitment to the Volunteers in July of 2015. Yet this November, less than a week before head coach Butch Jones was fired, Mays announced on Twitter that he was reopening his recruitment and subsequently put out a top three composed of Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State.

Tennessee’s hire of Alabama defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt, an esteemed recruiter, offered late hope that the Volunteers could get Mays, a standout at nearby Knoxville Catholic High, back in the fold. Instead, Mays opted to leave the state and head to the Classic City. Mays, who was named Mr. Football in Tennessee twice and chosen to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, is rated the No. 2 offensive tackle and No. 16 player in the class of 2018, according to the 247Sports Composite.

His announcement extends a statement-making start to the signing period for Georgia coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney. Before Mays went public, the Bulldogs had secured National Letters of Intent from Jamaree Salyer and Trey Hill, the two top offensive guards in the class of 2018. This year’s line exceeded expectations in clearing the way for Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to rise to No. 2 and 3, respectively, on Georgia’s all-time rushing list. In the coming years, exceeding expectations may be an increasingly taller task as the Bulldogs load up on blue chips in the trenches.

