National Signing Day 2018: Top G Jamaree Salyer Commits to Georgia

Georgia has landed the top two offensive guards in the 2018 class.

By Chris Johnson
December 20, 2017

Two programs who could meet in the national championship game next month, Georgia and Clemson, went head-to-head in a recruiting battle that drew to a close on Wednesday when Jamaree Salyer announced that he will play for the Bulldogs.

Although Salyer, who attends Pace Academy in Atlanta, drew interest from a handful of programs, Georgia was considered the favorite leading into Wednesday for the No. 3 player in the state, according to the 247Sports Composite. Before announcement, the Bulldogs had already landed three of the top five Georgia-based prospects: Harrison High quarterback Justin Fields, Rome High outside linebacker Adam Anderson and Houston County High offensive guard Trey Hill.

Only one offensive line prospect in the class of 2018, Fairfield (Ohio) High tackle Jackson Carman, is more highly regarded than Salyer, who rates as the No. 1 offensive guard and No. 10 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite. (Salyer also is the only guard in the class to be assessed a five-star rating by that service.) At 6'4", 342 pounds, Salyer is highly regarded for his blend of mobility and strength. He was chosen to participate in the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

The Bulldogs’ offensive line was one of the 2017 season’s most pivotal breakout performers, clearing the way for Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to climb the UGA record books and protecting true freshman QB Jake Fromm. With Salyer, Hill and three-star Bishop McGuinness (Okla.) tackle Owen Condon officially in the fold, D'Andre Swift and the next wave of top running backs in Athens should find plenty of holes.

