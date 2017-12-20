Step aside, First Wednesday in February—it’s time for the third Wednesday in December. College football’s new early signing period allows recruits to sign their National Letters of Intent between Dec. 20 and Dec. 22 for the first time this year. While every program is wading into uncharted territory, most coaches expect to have the majority of their recruiting class officially in the fold by the end of the week, at which point both player and team will know where they stand with another month and a half to round out the class of 2018.

Follow along below for the latest news and updates from the biggest programs and most highly-touted prospects in the country as the fax machines heat up and the commitments roll in.

8 a.m. ET

• Four-star DT Robert Cooper sends in the first NLI of the Willie Taggart era at Florida State. One of the week’s biggest storylines has been whether Taggart has enough juice to bring the Seminoles’ class back into the top 30 after Jimbo Fisher’s messy exit led to several prominent prospects jumping ship.

• Ole Miss has raided the SEC East for a few high-impact players in recent days, flipping five-star QB Matt Corrall from Florida last week and this morning snagging four-star St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) WR Elijah Moore away from Georgia.

7:15 a.m. ET: Setting the table for a busy day

Before we get started in earnest, a look at just a handful of the top uncommitted prospects expected to announce where they will sign today (all rankings are according to the 247Sports Composite):

• WDE Micah Parsons, No. 4 overall

• WDE Eyabi Anoma, No. 7 overall

• WDE KJ Henry, No. 8 overall

• OT Jackson Carman, No. 9 overall

• G Jamaree Salyer, No. 10 overall

• OT Cade Mays, No. 16 overall

• QB Emory Jones, No. 40 overall

And the faxes are already humming in, as this year’s No. 1 overall prospect, Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence, makes his long-standing commitment to Clemson official:

Meanwhile, Ohio State makes it official with 247’s No. 13 overall recruit, defensive tackle Taron Vincent—he’s been committed to Columbus since April. The Buckeyes entered Wednesday with the nation’s No. 1 class:

Football runs in this guy’s veins! @t_lova23 about to make a major impact next year with the Rushmen!#GoBucks #Supreme18 pic.twitter.com/x2oo4RVb3i — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 20, 2017

Going forward, we should see plenty more formal signings and announcements from the top recruits like Vincent who have been committed for a while, including quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) and Justin Fields (Georgia), as many players will take advantage of the chance to wrap up the recruiting process. Want more proof that the new early signing period is changing the way college football recruiting gets done? Andy Staples’s explainer in this week’s Punt, Pass & Pork breaks down just how drastic of a shift this is to the landscape.